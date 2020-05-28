LeBron James wears” the outrage on the death of a black man asphyxiated, “I can’t breathe” | the basketball

LeBron James is used once again to social networks to express outrage at the death of George’s Career, the 46-year-old killed in last Tuesday for the international criminal court. This time around, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers had stamped them on the shirt with the message, “I can’t breathe,” a reference to the cause of the death of a black man by choke.
+LeBron James, takes, after the death of a black man by the international criminal court in the U.S.
LeBron James wears t-shirt with the phrase, “I can’t breathe” in reference to the death of a black man by choke — Shot: Play on social networks
The victim was one of the best friends of Stephen Jackson, the champion of the NBA in 2003 for the San Antonio Spurs. The case came to public after the release of the pictures on the internet. The video shows the explicit form of the time, a police officer presses down on the neck of the Band with your knees up against your protests that you are not able to breathe.
In the legend, LeBron james used the emoji to express your anger and sadness still remain. In the picture you posted has more than 24 thousand of the comments, among them that of the american actress Halle Berry is famous for playing in cinemas, with the character of cat – woman: “I’m very angry. There are no words.”
He also recorded a rebellion on his profile, it was the Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. The owner has used the powerful image of a cop with his knee on the neck of a victim to speak on the subject.
If that image doesn’t annoy you and piss you off, so I don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of people to talk to and try to articulate just how much you are tired and angry about it. That’s fine, but it’s the same as the reality in which we live. George’s Career. George’s Career. George has a family. George didn’t deserve to die. George has asked for help and was just ignored, which speaks volumes in and of course, your black life does not matter. George was killed. George was not the man for that one cop who slowly and deliberately took his life – he wrote in the caption of the photo.