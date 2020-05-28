Louis Vuitton paris decorates the shop windows, with the rainbow as a symbol of hope

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
14


Brand name: luxury summoned his officials, and employees, as well as their children, so they designed the doors of the shops all around the world

The designer of luxury, Louis Vuitton has invited its officials and employees, as well as their children, to participate in the creative design of the display cases around the globe during the months of may, June and July.

The new initiative, called “the Rainbow Project”, which consists of different versions of the rainbow-that is, to the company, this represents “a symbol of hope to embark on a new adventure after the storm.

Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, and Rome, are just some of the towns and cities that are in the project that has already passed. All the shops are decorated with rainbows created as the patches are displayed in the digital displays.

Since the end of the NINETEENTH century, the hub of activity and art are all part of the universe, Louis Vuitton.



READ MORE:  A challenging sing hits from Justin Bieber, Louis Armstrong, The Four-Brazil, on this Wednesday (the 15th) of The Four, Brazil is 2
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here