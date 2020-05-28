Marathon-Jurassic Park, this is the one featured on the channel AMC in the near the end of the week

The rhythm of the quarantine, our tip is to have a trilogy of movies Jurassic Park what is the channel AMC’s shows in the next week-end from the 30 days.

The classic was directed by Steven Spielberg and Joe Johnstontransport the viewers to the awesome world of the dinosaurs in a parallel universe of good memories, and good times.

Check it out:

Photo: Universal Pictures

Established in 1993, is the first feature film came with a park built by a millionaire (Richard Attenborough), who has, as the inhabitants of the dinosaurs various extinct for millions of years. This is possible because of an insect fossil, one that had sucked the blood of dinosaurs, where it has been able to isolate the DNA, the code, the chemical of life, and from this point on, to re-create them in the laboratory. But, in what seemed to be a dream come true becomes a nightmare when the experience is out of the control of their creators.

The cast of characters we have Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Photo: Universal Pictures

As for the sequence, we have an all-new adventure in the saga of what is happening 4 years after the close of the business of the Island, from the Cloud. Jurassic Park, a unique park where many kinds of dinosaurs were supposed to live in a peaceful manner, it must, as the owner of the course, which is in charge of the project, only to find that the “site B”, where dinosaurs were created, it still has a few living species.

And with that, he decides to send a team to check on the condition of the ride-a new park, and not make the mistakes of old, and to this end, he called one of its former scientists, Jeff Goldblum’s back – against-the-park. But, as I knew he would refuse her offer, it sends you prior to your girlfriend’s (Julianne Moore), also a researcher, that I was excited by the idea of being able to prove his case on a few points.

For the scientist, without a choice, resolves to save his friend and follows them to the island, but a different group led by a nephew of the tycoon, arrives in the region, with the aim of capturing the animals.

However, nothing ever comes out as planned, and the other two groups will lose their equipment, but the situation is really critical, and when the animals begin to react to the presence of humans. Thus, the terror soon spreads, and both of these groups started to fight for their lives.

Photo: Universal Pictures

To complete the trilogy with the The player IIIlaunched in 2003 , will see Dr Alan Grant (Sam Neill), who, though he was shaken from his last encounter with living dinosaurs, he continues to dedicate his life to the study and develops a theory of the development of the intelligence of the velociraptors. Desperate in the search for funding to continue his research, and he accepted the offer of Paul (William H. Macy) and Amanda Kirby (Téa Leoni), two millionaires who wish to take an aerial tour of the Island of Sorna, and who they want to hire you to go with them.

However, during the trip, Dr. Alan Grant discovers the true intentions of the Series, and that is to go down to the Island of Sorna to find her son, who has disappeared in the place, in an expedition that occurred 8 weeks previously. In spite of the opposition of the Grant, they will end up on the island, and are likely to be attacked by a new species of dinosaur, the largest and most ferocious than tyrannosaurus rex.

The AMC shows the movies in order to 14: 30, 16h40, and 18h55 on the 30th. On may 31, the event begins from 11: 45 am.

Check out all the new movies in the franchise, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard here.

The recordings of the player’s World 3 will begin…the movie gets a title!