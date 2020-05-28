On the day of your birthday to Cameron Boyce, the foundation will raise$ 50 billion to help people with epilepsy

If he were alive today, an american actor Cameron Boyce this Thursday (the 28th) comemoraria the celebration of 21 years of age, reaching the age of majority in the United States. However, he died tragically on the 6th of July of the previous year.

The foundation Cameron Boyce has announced that it plans to raise To$ 50 thousand dollars. to help in the fight against gun violence, and epilepsy. In just a few hours, the foundation has already raised $ 8 million dollars.

The famous american actor had died after suffering convulsions in epileptics. In spite of the untimely death, fans from all over the world are celebrating the birthday of the young actor who starred in several movies since 2008.