Partnership in fashion: kate spade new york launches a line of signed by Garance Doré – Marie Claire Magazine

More of a partnership in a fashion that is launched in the fashion world this season. The brand’s north american kate spade new york the account, with illustrations, and manuscripts of the Garance Doré. Blogger, photographer, and illustrator in the French signing in the new collection, which arrived in Brazil in the month of march.

The patterns of purses and blouses in the collectionJoie de Vivre” they were inspired by a cocktail party and show you the scenarios of the festival with the pictures of the people and phrases in the French language.

