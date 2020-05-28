Pregnant 8 months-Katy-Perry-shows barrigão with a shiny look

1 The 15





Photo 1 of 15 Pregnant 8 months-Katy-Perry-shows barrigão with a shiny look(Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 2 of 15 – Katy Perry has wowed her fans and followers on Wednesday (27) (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 3 of 15 – After you share it on your Instagram with a photo that appears showing your barrigão 8-months pregnant, (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 4 of 15 In the mother of the year, it appears, wearing a look of silver, the totally brilliant(Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 5 of 15 She wears a high-heel type as well. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 6 of 15 In the comments to the publication, fans and friends, I have left phone messages caring ” (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 7 of 15 – “WONDERFUL,” said one fan ” (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 8 of 15 – “She’s more beautiful,” he said to a follower ” (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 9 of 15 – “Stunning as always”, he said to a visitor(Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 10 of 15 – Eight months pregnant with her first child with Orlando Bloom, the singer, recently spoke on Twitter about the “times of depression” (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 11 of 15 – What has happened during the pandemic of the new coronavíru (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Image 12 of 15 – “Sometimes, I don’t know which is worse: to try to prevent the virus from the times of the depression, that accompany them in this new normal,” wrote the singer, (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



READ MORE: Orlando Bloom and the first photo of Katy Perry pregnant boasts, Photo 13 of 15 – In the video of his new song Daisies, she appears in the garden of his parents ‘ house(Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Picture 14 of 15 – While it holds your pregnant belly(Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Picture 15 of 15 The video was recorded in the house of the singer, (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

Katy Perry it has charmed her fans and followers on Wednesday night (27th) after we share it on your Instagram with a photo that pops up, showing your barrigão 8 months pregnant.

++ “Daisies”: clip-on made in his garden, and Katy Perry releases new music and talks about overcoming

In the mother of the year, it appears, wearing a look of silver is totally brilliant. She wears a high-heel type as well.

In the comments to the publication, fans and friends, I left a sticky-notes kind. “WONDERFUL,” said one fan. “She’s more beautiful,” said a fellow. “Stunning as always”, said one web user.

Eight months pregnant with her first child with Orlando Bloomthe singer recently spoke on Twitter about the “times of depression” that has happened during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “Sometimes, I don’t know which is worse: to try to prevent the virus from the times of the depression, that accompany them in this new normal,” wrote the singer.

In the video of his new song Daisiesthe singer appears in the garden of his parents ‘ house, while it holds in your tummy when pregnant.

Not sure to “like” our page on Facebook and it’s also on Instagram for more the news of the JETSS