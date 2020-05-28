Responsible for the spear Case to the Skin, in Europe, in partnership with the Douglas

The Coty has announced in the last week, with the launch of the Case with the Skin and, in Europe, exclusively at the perfume stores of the retailer, the beauty of premium Douglas.

First released in may of 2019, in the United States, the line Has Skin that is going to be distributed in its entirety to more than 2,000 web portals in more than 25 countries of the old continent.

The Coty has acquired a majority interest in Performing Crafts in November 2019 for us $ 600 million and in January last year, the group has entrusted to Christoph Honnefelder, the former executive director of the Douglas case, the task is to expand the business of the Performing Crafts, and making it the best selling brand in all over the world.



“We have started to build up a strong base for the support of our strategic partnership with Kylie Jennerit, ” said Simona Cattaneo, the president of luxury brands from Coty. “With the launch of the Case with the Skin in Europe, it is the next logical step for acelerarmos integration and the building of the business of beauty, Kylie Jenner, into a global brand with a great power,” he added the executive.

The group, Douglas will be offering a six-product line Has a Skin including a foam facial wash, a facial scrub to the base of a tree, a moisturizer, an ointment for the eyes, a tonic for the milk baunilhado, and a serum with vitamin C. All of the products are vegan, gluten-free, no parabens, and no sulfates.

Named as the third personality is the most influential in the world of beauty: in a recent study of the Cosmetify, Kylie Jenner, has 178 million followers on Instagram, making it one of the top 10 personalities in a row in the world on the net, on the side of a soccer player Christiano Ronaldo, pop singer Ariana Grande, or her sister, Kim Kardashian. With its strong presence in the social networks has contributed greatly to the success of the brand.

In the us, Has a Skin that is currently available through the retail of beauty or Other, and through the e-commerce site of the brand KylieCosmetics.com.