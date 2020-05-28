Ricky Martin-mongering the fans with a series of pictures and hashtags

Ricky-Martin-is-full-of-mystery. The puerto rican has posted a series of pictures on Instagram, all of them with a title and be accompanied by a hashtag, that has excited the fans.

In the photo, the sign #pausaplay it started to generate a wave of speculation. The first of these is that they are preparing a new project record.

The second is that a new single is inspired by the host state.

Once you dedicate yourself to a personal life, marriage, and children, and a veteran of 48 years back can be up and running by the year 2020. Early in January, prior to the crisis in health care, Ricky Martin has released the great single” Sharkswho won a version of urban at the beginning of this month.

It has also been announced as one of the judges invited for the new season of the reality tv show RuPaul’s-Drag-Race – All-Stars: all-Stars (read on below).

The last album of the artist A Quién Quiera Escucharin the year 2015.

Ricky Martin will appear on the RuPaul”s Drag Race in June

Ricky Martin has been announced for this Thursday (the 21st), as one of the panelists invited to the reality tv show RuPaul’s-Drag-Race – All-Stars: all-Stars. The official profile of the program and showed a teaser trailer for the new season, which will begin on the evening of the 5th of June.

Jane Krakowski, Bebe Rexha, and Tessa Thompson will also be part of the show.

The fifth season of the All Stars, the series is derived from the RuPaul”s Drag Race, you will have to return to the members that did not win the contest in years gone by.

The momentum of the programme is to make the characters meet a challenge, it’s a comedy, music or acting. The idea is to RuPaul, the icon project, with the participation of celebrities such as Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Cresly, in addition to a guest in a famous episode.

Today, the 12th of the regular season is up in the air, as well as a spin-off of Secret Celebrity. “Among them reign,” which will be in the new All-Star stand-out names, for more info, Alexis Mateo, India Ferrah, Derrick Barry, and a Raw Cracker.