Rolling Stone · Ryan Reynolds and The Rock have all the fun behind-the-scenes of the Red Notice, a new film in the Series

Ryan Reynoldson Saturday, on day 2, he shared on Instagram two photos, behind-the-scenes-of – The Red Notice the production, which will be released in the Netflix. In the footage, he is to be accompanied by a partner to the squad Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

+++ READ MORE: Tom Holland reveals that he wants to stop drinking, and how Ryan Reynolds does not have helped him without even knowing it

In the legend, the star of the Deadpooljoke: “This year, we have realized a desire, and We can put it on one half of the film, The Red Noticebefore the stop of the production. If you don’t spent 90% of the time lol, we could have finished it on time.”

The Red Noticeit had the production down in march, on account of the coronaviruses. The film will be released in November of 2020 for Universal, but it has been acquired by the Netflix and it’s expected to debut on the streaming-initially, it would be in 2021. In addition to the Reynolds and Johnson, the the cast also features Gal Gadot.

+++READ MORE: Marvel’s transformed into super-heroes, the workers that are essential to the battle for the new coronavirus; see also

According to the Ithe plot is based on the story of the Johnsonyou live an officer of the Border with the tasks is to capture the greatest thief in the art of the world. There are still no details on the roles of the Gadot and Reynolds.

Here’s the post:

+++ MY PLAY LIST…. FRANCISCO, EL HOMBRE | THE ROLLING STONE BRASIL