Rolling Stone magazine · Keanu Reeves has been cut off from the Fast and the Furious; Dwayne Johnson reveals the reason why

Most recently, Dwayne Johnsonalso known as The Rockrevealed the initial plans for the film Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, including Keanu Reeves as a bad guy.

+++READ MORE: the Fast and the Furious: Why is Vin Diesel did not participate in the spin-off of Hobbs & Shaw?

The derivative of the excess Fast and the Furious, Hobbs & Shaw tracks the the police officer Luke Hobbs (Johnson), and ex-military Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who have come together to prevent a global catastrophe. As such, they have to fight against the terrorist, Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), a member of the community, the criminal called the Eteon.

In an interview with the portal Screen RantJohnson has revealed that He he was being tipped for a living, the mysterious head of the Eteon, that is, in the end, neither appeared in the film.

“What we have done is to leave just one voice in a daunting, but not the face,” says Johnson. “For some time now, and I believe that you have been told that the [chefe da Eteon] it would be a bit like John Wickall in disguise. But then we had a couple of people in mind, and his English mother was the first one of them.”

“We were talking, and there seemed to be some creative. We talked, and I understood it completely,” he concluded, without giving away the reason why that paper did not seem right” He.

Also, back in October of last year, the writer / producer / editor Fast and the Furious 9, Chris Morgansaid Screen Rant you want to He of the franchise.

“I sat down with him and we’ve been talking. I want to see it in the world of Fast & Furious a long time ago. We’re just trying to find The most difficult part is always the weather, a busy schedule, and the character to the right. But it is my desire to have him in the franchise for sure,” he said.

+++READ MORE: Cardi B comes in the original cast of the Fast and the Furious 9 on the side of Vin Diesel

For the time being, according to the Watch Movie, Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) 2 it is already being done, as to the identity of the head of the Eteon is still open for the next movie.

+++ VITOR KLEY | TO SUCH AND SUCH A SONG TO THE MOON | SESSION-ROLLING STONE