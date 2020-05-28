Rolling Stone magazine · Snyder’s Cut of Justice League of america is a testimony to the strength of a material, but it may be a false start for the DC Universe [OPINIÃO]

With the release of the director’s cut had caused celebration amongst the fans, but after 3 years, and a number of films, it will be a right choice for you?

First of all let’s quickly travel back in a time warp to tell the story of theSnyder’s Cut). The year is 2017, and after the production is already disturbed and marred by the conflict with the Warner Bros.., the film Zack Snyder he warned the fans that if you leave the sound of Justice league of america due to a family tragedy in the suicide of her daughter Autumn Snyder.

But, as it is said commonly in the entertainment industry: “The show must go on”. The Marvel comics I followed up with the solution with a very long, very successful at that this year: Spider-man: The Return Home, “Thor: Ragnarokand Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. The universe DC I could not get back to it. Was hired, then an officer who has just been released to the USINGJoss Whedon’s.

Position, the commander of The Avengers(2012), and The avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) hasn’t been in charge just over Snyder he started, and he also needed to make the film more of a fun, light, and color, going against everything that the predecessor in title of it made it all the way round. The demands of the studio by getting rid of the gray, and the drama they caused, according to the fans, the collapse of the Justice league of america.

With a number of critical, major holes in the script between the Batman vs. Superman’ (2016), and the following, in addition to scary, the face of the CGI done in a hurry in the Henry Cavill to remove the moustache on the actor, and to Position not be credited as the director of the film is a mockery of history that is almost buried in the universe of film, so that the Superman you almost died as well.

During the last 3 years, and the universe DC he touched the lives-and has taken several important steps to get out of the shadow of the Snyderbut the fans have not forgotten. On the contrary, all the comments about the movie The league it would have been very different in the vision of the director’s original cut off suddenly, you have created the legend of the Snyder’s Cut).

Apparently, after the proper Zack Snyder and most of the cast to join the campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut by 2019, the legend that became a reality. In 2021, the cut will appear in the next stream Warner, the HBO’s Max. What a journey, eh?

Better than any reviews or opinions on the quality of the Snyder’s Cut) this is a huge win for the fans and the directors. The version, that is, the community’s focus on the cultural products, has shown that there is an power to have an impact deep into the industry in a positive way.

Recently, it has been the complaint of a close-knit community that saved the lives of Sonic: The Movie (2020), forcing the studio to do it again for the blue hedgehog, in a look much more true to the games and earned many critical accolades, in addition to a box-office worthy of respect.

In addition to this, it is commendable and an inspiration for the personal victory of the Snyder, you’d have been out of the spotlight ever since a family tragedy. Continues in bringing out the sight of him, even after many years, is an outstanding example of dedication to the job.

But it is the cut of it is going to match up to the years of hype? And, at this point of the season, I would have to Warner Bros.. you made a good decision? There is good reason to believe he is, and what is not. We’re going to address them calmly, which one?

The versions of the director’s is consistently the best

It is always difficult to work with absolutes, as there are always exceptions, but, in the case of the versions, the director of the film, and they are so much better than the original.

This is true for both the long-term, which did not have a good performance on the release, such as Blade Runner – The Hunter and the Androídes (1982), who has won versions are revered by fans of the cyberpunk and the Riddley Scott only in 1992, and in 2007, for the works have received wide acclaim, such as Apocalypse Now(1979), and The lord of the Rings: The Return of the King(2003), in which the final cuts are considered to be works best.

This rule is informal, it is also worth to Zack Snyder. So much The Watchmen (2009) as well as Sucker Punch – Mundo Surreal (2011), and to Batman vs. Superman’ gained an extended versions of it, despite the fact that you do not save some of the gaps, greatly enhance the product.

It seems pretty safe to say that the cut end of the Justice League of america will be a better version of the movie theatres, and that it is not too difficult, is it? But, could it be that the “best” is good enough?

Even with the best examples of a well-done, and the Snyder’s Cut) there are many circumstances in which they differ from all of the cases with happy endings. Never has there been such anticipation for a cut in the director, and, most important of all, now that the show is to continue, the DCEU he went on in front.

What are the implications of Snyder’s Cut in the current DC Universe?

For more version it has power, nothing changes the fact that the film’s DC they took the course himself, after the departure of the Zack Snyder. No, the film director who was regarded as the architect of the universe is shared, that would make the front of the Marvel comics, the studio Warner bros. recobraram your breath away when you bet on two different projects.

The Wonder Woman the Gal Gadot he won the crowd with a version that is the most human of heroin, with a focus on the guidelines, the feminists of the director Patty Jenkinswhile Aquaman (2018), and This program (2018) were in for a humorous and good-natured, using carimas masculine-of – Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi.

In addition to these, you I’m so cold! Side re-energized, the Harley quinn the Margot Robbie with a bold The birds-of-Prey (Year 2020), and, most of all, the The joker (2019) of the Joaquin Phoenix got to be the most successful in the history of the game, going on the opposite hand, all of the movies from the COMICS. Without a doubt, the crowning achievement in the career of the director Todd Phillips and it’s a ‘chacoalhada must be in the genre of the movie as a hero.

Having said all of this, it is clear that the DC went right on after that It was Snyder. Then you revisit it, it would be a good choice? Can it be that today’s heroes DC you still have a space in the history of theJustice league of america, you’ve already let down once again. Could this initiative to encourage the return of the Henry Cavill the movie, for example?

It’s hard to say anything of the kind at the moment, it’s just that it’s Warner Bros.. he knew how to capitalize on a grassroots movement to secure subscriptions to the service Serves a daily continental breakfast for Max. Now, if the Snyder’s Cut) will it match up to the hype of an immense version or, if it is proved to be valid in the eyes of critics, the question remains as to the time, and the filmmaker’s showcase.

