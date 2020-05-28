Scarlett Johansson reacts to the return of Downey Jr in the film, from the Marvel comics

The Black widow, and Iron Man die in Avengers: Ultimatum, the movie, which was released in 2019.
However, fans of the Marvel comics, they could end up seeing them together again in the movie land of the Black Widow.
There is a lot of time, and the Deadline pointed out in the report that Robert Downey, Jr. returning as Iron Man for a scene, the Black Widow, in a small role. It would be perfectly possible, given that the story takes place in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinite War. In a recent interview with Parade, the actress Scarlett Johansson, was asked about the rumor of the return of Downey Jr’s. in the Black Widow. But it surpasses Spider-Man, and it may become the new hero of the Avengers
The site reported that, when questioned about this, she “just laughed,” not confirming nor denying anything. She chose to comment on his start in the MCU: “When I first started in ” Iron Man 2, I didn’t know how the audience would react to my interpretation of it.” Speaking specifically about the Black Widow, the actress said: “it Is a movie about forgiving oneself and accepting the decisions that are made by you. It’s more in-depth than anything we’ve done in the past.” For some time now, the Robert Downey, Jr. he commented to Entertainment Tonight if she would return: “it Would be nice if they just notify you, if you had to do something. For all you know, this could be an interview, a fake.” The Black widow will arrive in theaters on October 29. Agents of SHIELD: Here’s why Marvel cancelled it is his most successful series
