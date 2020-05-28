Search for age Maisie Williams in the shoot out after the new episode

Then, in a scene from the second episode of the eighth season of “War of the Thrones”, and search on the Internet for the age of the actress Maisie Williams, who in the series plays the character “Arya”, they fired. And HBO has issued a clarification.

If you haven’t seen the second episode of the eighth season of “War of the Thrones”, please do not continue reading, because this article contains spoilers for the chapter, which went on air on Monday evening. What is certain is that, as far as it already comes being usual, and the fans have responded in an uproar again, and this time, all eyes turned to Arya, the character played by Maisie Williams.

In this episode, the youngest daughter of the family is Stark and is involved sexually with Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Now, appear at the beginning of the series, as a child, and, with a look at a very young age, a lot of fans were curious to know the age of the actress and the character, since apparently She would still be under the legal age. What is certain, is that all the online searches by age Maisie Williams – who is 22 years old and the character is shot.



