Search for age Maisie Williams in the shoot out after the new episode

Sofia Esteves Teixeira 22 April 2019 at the latest, at 23:38

Then, in a scene from the second episode of the eighth season of “War of the Thrones”, and search on the Internet for the age of the actress Maisie Williams, who in the series plays the character “Arya”, they fired. And HBO has issued a clarification.

If you haven’t seen the second episode of the eighth season of “War of the Thrones”, please do not continue reading, because this article contains spoilers for the chapter, which went on air on Monday evening. What is certain is that, as far as it already comes being usual, and the fans have responded in an uproar again, and this time, all eyes turned to Arya, the character played by Maisie Williams.

In this episode, the youngest daughter of the family is Stark and is involved sexually with Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Now, appear at the beginning of the series, as a child, and, with a look at a very young age, a lot of fans were curious to know the age of the actress and the character, since apparently She would still be under the legal age. What is certain, is that all the online searches by age Maisie Williams – who is 22 years old and the character is shot.

A start on welfare to riches in the United Kingdom, have already guessed the situation, it published a list of who has made it clear that She is not a minor of the age: “at the Age of 18 years of age at the Brotherhood, we already must not be taken for a pet; a change of the home; traveling; made up a list of targets for murder, pretended to have been of the gender opposite to avoid being raped; having been blind to it for a while, and have killed at least three people are on the list of targets,” he wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress is 22-year-old revealed that when he received the script for the scene, it’s thought to be a hoax.

“I came to read together, I was just reading this scene and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to even do that. When are you going to be shooting? Do I need to go to the gym.’ They passed me a number of things in your mind. David and Dan, [produtores] they said to me, ‘you Can show what you want them to’. For this reason, I chose to keep myself very private, I don’t think that it’s important for Arya to be the issue. The scene in question, and it has nothing to do with it, and almost all of them have done so in the series, because of this,” he said.