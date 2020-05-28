Selena Gomez announces-line-up – The-Marie-Claire

+



Selena Gomez (Photo: playback/ instagram)

Selena Gomez went to Instagram to tell a new story. The singer has decided to focus in the field of cosmetics and she developed her own line of make-up, and after two years of developing the product.

“Guys, I’ve been working on a special project, and I can tell you officially that in my line of Rare Beauty, will be launched by Sephora in the united states in the summer,” he wrote on his social network.

The brand is called Beauty Rare, in reference to the album of the same name, was released in January of this year. She shared with me a video in which it appears that during the process of the creation of the brand. Watch: