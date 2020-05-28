Selena Gomez appears on ‘A Rainy Day in New York’, the new film by Woody Allen It

With a debut scheduled for January 2020, the new film, and the Woody Allenwho also signs the script, that has pictures and a trailer is disclosed. A Rainy Day in New York city bring in your squad Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Elle FanningJude Law, And Diego Luna.

A romantic comedy that shows the story of a young couple, and Gatsby (Timothée Chalamet), and Ashleigh (Elle Fanning), who is going to spend a week-end in New York city. He is in love with the city, and is thrilled with the visit, and the idea of being able to present the city to his wife. However, the plans did not come out how you thought it would be. This is what the young lady Ashleigh, who wants to be a journalist, you have the chance to interview one of the greatest film directors, Roland Pollard’s (Liev Schreiber), and don’t want to let go of them. The young man, is Chan’s (Selena Gomez), is the sister of his ex-girlfriend, who ends up going along with the rest of the trip. Arise, then, several similarities and differences.

A Rainy Day in New York city it has also in the cast, with Rebecca Hall, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Rohrbach, Suki Waterhouse, Annaleigh Ashford, Cherry, Jones, and Griffin Newman.