Selena Gomez is back with the album, ‘Rare’, listen

Selena Gomez has released a new single, "Rare"



Selena Gomez is officially back in the world of music. The long-awaited album, “Rare,” it is available on all streaming platforms since the early morning hours on Friday (10).

The disc serves as a form of redemption after years of personal to the singer, who has had complications from Lupus, a kidney transplant and the number of problems in the relationship, including a relationship yo-yo to Justin Bieber.

“Honestly, this album is a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible. I thought I was ready two years ago… (…) there is something dramatic had happened to me, and took me to a different place,” said Selena to on Spotify. “All of a sudden, I found a way to cure it, I saw something more than I thought I was. And this has also contributed to the album.”

“Rare” includes the hit singles “Lose ” You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now. This is the first music project since the year 2015, with a “Revival”.

Listen to it below: