Selena Gomez produces a documentary series about immigrants to the Sign

Netflix announced on Tuesday (17) to the documentary series “Real is Not Documented”, which tells of the difficulties facing migrants found to be illegally present in the United States. The work that has Selena Gomez as a production company executive.

“I chose this because in the last few years, the word immigrant seems to be turning into a negative word,” said Gomez in a press release issued by Netflix.

“It is my hope that this series will be able to shed light on how it is to live in this country as an immigrant, without papers, from the testimony of the people of valour who have decided to share their stories,” he said.

Aaron Saidman, one of the directors of the documentary series, said that “Not really Documented” deals with one of the most important issues of the day, but not to focus only on the data that’s official.

“At the time of the debate on the subject, with only the statistical and political beliefs, we want our viewers to hear directly from immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and excitement of these stories reflect that,” said the producer of the work.

This is not the first time that Selena Gomez, the star attractions of Disney in your childhood and teenage years, he works behind the cameras in the Series. It was also one of the producers-the executive series called “13 Reasons Why“, the third season premiered on the 23rd of August.

The Fact is Not Documented, comes to Netflix on October 2nd. Watch the trailer below is in English.

