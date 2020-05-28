Sophie Turner might be pregnant with Joe Jonas, according to the web site

According to the web site Just Jaredshe Sophie Turner you are waiting for your first child, and with Joe Jonas. A source told the site that the couple is keeping it a secret.

“The couple have been keeping things a secret, but his friends and family are super excited for them. It [Sophie] you have used clothes that you take a seat to your body is going through changes, not on the red carpet, and out of them,”he he told the site.

Joe, Sophie, gave birth to the relationship at the end of 2016. Already the marriage has happened in the past year, with the two parties-one in Las Vegas and another in Paris, france. In the fall of 2017, the couple was spotted at a bar in the Vila Madalena, in São Paulo, brazil. At the time, the singer was in the land of the mist, to open the concerts of Bruno Mars, his band and DNCE.

It is worth noting that, Sophie became known for her role of Sansa in Game of Thrones. So far, none of them spoke about the rumours of her pregnancy.