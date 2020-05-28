Superman-Henry Cavill returns as confirmed

It’s going to come back soon!

Henry Cavill it will return as a Superman. This information comes from Deadline, who found out that the actor is in talks to appear in several films in the The DC universe.

According to the website, Cavill you will return from the different ways, it is not a movie solo. However, the Warner bros. would you like to see it again and again with a red cover.

The web site states that Cavill it will not return to the Man-of-Steel-2 – in that is in development, with no sightings are also in the movie Batman the By Matt Reeves.

The project, in which Superman than Cavill can appear in are the After capturing 2 of, Adam Black or For Aquaman 2.

The news should relieve many fans of the character, they cheered for the return of the actor in the Warner bros. doesn’t want to give up on it, as it is pointed out in the report of the Deadline. Interested in the feedback even if it is not a narrative of a solo character? Please comment.

