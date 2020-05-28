Taylor Swift is honored at the awards ceremony for the advocacy of LGBT

Singer Taylor Swift will be honored in the Award, the GLAAD Media, by advocacy of the gay and lesbian community. The writer, director, and producer Janet Mock, who has worked on the production of a series of the Pose, you will also receive this image.

The pop artist will receive the Prize “Vanguard,” which is given to individuals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of the LGBT community. Her take on the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to a media professional LGBT people.

The awards will be presented at a second ceremony, GLAAD, on the 16th of April of this year in the Los Angeles area. The first ceremony will take place on march 19 in New York city.

Taylor has long been an advocate of the Law of the Equality bill, which passed the house of Representatives of the United States, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender, or sexual orientation, in a wide variety of subject areas.

In the song, You Need to Calm Down, was released in June of 2019 at the latest, the singer addresses the often: “And so control your urges to scream out with all the people you hate Because of the shade, never did, none the less gay.”

Janet, who has released a book about life as a transgender woman, and wrote and directed a series of Pose, from Ryan Murphy. The production talks about the culture of the ballroom in the 1980’s, and it has a great cast of LGBT people.

The balls they are balls that have sprung up in the mid-1960’s and gave rise to the culture house and the ballroom. In such event, the persons present at the dispute in different categories. The show is based on identities of gender, race, and sexual orientation.

The director has also signed a deal with Netflix, and in 2019 at the latest, in order to produce the content for the streaming service.