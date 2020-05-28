The acting of Pedro Pascal, in ” The Mandalorian has fostered a change in the Golden Globe awards

The The association of a Foreign Press of Hollywood he announced this past Wednesday (the 27th) the new rules of the registration in the The Golden globes and, in particular, draws quite the attention. In accordance with the Andthe performance of the Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian took it to the institution to determine the performances of the voice is not able to compete in the category of business.

According to sources from the site, even though Pascal did not contribute to the award in the past year, their performance up until then, it could be considered to be, even though his face only appears for a few seconds in the show. However, from now on, it will not be considered.

The first period ended in the United States The Mandalorian you should only get when the Disney application, it is freed up in the country. The story is about a mandalorian bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. In the first of the year, he is faced with the task of delivering an intelligent creature, it is a baby of a race of Yoda’s. If you refuse to do so, he needs to escape and find a safe place for a child.