The actor denounces a neighbor to the police force, by threats of violence to a woman, Monet,

+



Actor Justin Theroux (Picture: Instagram)

The actor and director Justin Theroux, even the neighbor to the police force, after listening to it, making threats of violence to his wife. The us-based TMZ obtained the documents filed by the ex-husband of the actress Jennifer Aniston to the courts in the United States, in which Theroux tells about how a neighbor, Mr. Resnicow has come to threaten the other residents of the apartment building in New York city just in case they do come back to bother you again, for all the antagonism between him and his wife.

According to a press release the north american, Theroux calls on the authorities to which Mr. Resnicow is to be punished if returned to threaten his wife of 71 years old. The TMZ reports that Resnicow, and now the former are now in the process of a divorce and the wife got a new order that prevents him from approaching them, and they move into the property you previously lived in by the two of them.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (Picture: Getty Images)

In his application to the Justice, Theroux said that he had heard that the neighbor is threatening to the wife of the aggression is repeated, often at the end of march, when it was the beginning of the lockdown imposed by the authorities of the state of New York, as a result of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. He claims to have heard cries of the constants since then, he lists “outbursts of anger and name-calling such as “women stupid” and “idiot”.

Theroux would have even called the police during one such incident, fearing the safety of his next-door neighbor, but this turned out to be peaceful. On another occasion, the husband came out of the house before the arrival of the police. In the third episode, ” the neighbor allegedly threatened to “break the teeth” of the wife, in case she wouldn’t be just sitting watching TV with him instead of going to the market, as she would have liked.

Justin Theroux is at home with his dog (Picture: Instagram)

In addition to the concerns about the health of your next-door neighbor, Theroux says he and other neighbors were beginning to look forward to the constant fighting, while they are all at the social on the account of the pandemic. The allegation which has been made by Theroux, may result in a fine to the neighbor’s and up to the prison.

He was married with Jennifer Aniston in between 2015 and 2017, and the protagonist of the celebrated series, ‘The Leftovers’, Theroux has not commented publicly on the issues and the allegations made by him. Contacted by TMZ, the task of the personal of the artist, also did not comment publicly on the behaviour.