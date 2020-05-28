The Apple will produce the Killers of the Moon, the Flower, the-Martin Scorsese’s

Assassins of the Moon of Flowers,new movie Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nirois produced by the Apple. The company has won the auction for the rights to the feature, which will have world-wide distribution is carried out by the Paramount pictures.

According to the Deadlineseveral studios were negotiating with the film’s production, including Universal and Netflixafter the death of the release With your team to negotiate for the rights to the creation for the sake of the cost of some The US$ 200 million.

An adaptation of the best-selling book of the David Grann, Assassins of the Moon of Flowers, (Killers of the Flower Moonthe title of the original) it is the second collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who worked together for the last time The Wolf of Wall Streetof the year 2013.

The book takes place in Oklahoma in the 1920s, and focuses on the murders of the Osage Nation, in which the members of a tribe to the native american’s were killed, one by one, after they had become rich by finding oil on their land. The murders have drawn the attention of the newly formed FBI, which is investigating the crime. The adaptation is being written by the Eric Roth (Forrest Gump: The teller of Stories, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).