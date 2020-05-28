‘The avengers: Ultimatum’: the Screenwriter of ” X-Men-Days of Future Forgotten,’ compares himself to travel back in time to the movie

Prior to the Anthony and Joe Russo take a gamble on a trip in a long time ‘The Avengers: Ultimatum’ (2019), – the script writer Simon Kinberg he had brought up with the idea for the ‘X-Men: Days of Future Forgotten,’ (2014).

In an interview with the With IGN, Kinberg it was asked if the Marvel comics it would be if based on the movie of theThe X-Men.to create the plot of ‘theUltimatum’.

In response, the presenter said:

“I think the mood of the film in the USING it is much lighter than that of the ‘The X-Men.‘. We feature travel back in time to a more serious, verging on the tone of melodramatic, but the franchise has always been like that. In the USINGthe time travel was a tone of seriousness and drama, but it also had comedic moments, and a chip on our shoulder. I guess that each used resource, in a way that reflects the climate that has been created previously. I don’t think that you ‘Days-of-Future-Forgotten‘ inspired by ‘The Avengers Ultimate‘.”

Even though the two films to bring out the similarities in such regard, it is worth noting that, in the marvel comicsHugh Jackaman) did not travel in time, but rather that he just had his consciousness projected into your body in the past.

Take the time to watch it:

In the ‘Upcoming Deadline‘ the heroes create a time machine and are able to re-visit many times in the past and are still in their versions of young people, as he did in Captain AmericaChris Evans).

Launched in 2019, the movie the brothers Russian it has become the highest-grossing of all timeThe US$ 2.8 billion), exceeding ‘Avatar‘ (US$ 2,79 billionafter a reign of almost 10 years.

Watch for our review:

After the devastating effects of the ‘The Avengers: Infinite War‘ then the Universe got destroyed, because of the Snap of his Fingers, of His, the Beyond Insane. With the help of the heroes, the survivors, the Avengers must assemble once again in order to undo the actions of the Claims, and to restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences will be ahead of them.

The cast is great account Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Glenn Hughes, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolinto , among other.