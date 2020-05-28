The Ex-requires that ” Britney has to stay in quarantine for a review of the children’s

Britney Spears has had her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, to be brought back into quarantine to be able to see children Sean Preston, 14-year-old, and Jayden James, 13, and after that it traveled to Louisiana towards the end of April in order to be with his family.

According to the website TMZ, when the singer returned to Los Angeles, and I wanted to see the children, who are living with the father, Federline has insisted that she has a free run on goal before visiting with the children.

According to the magazine, He has brought up in the house, the teens from the middle of march, when the California schools were closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The sources added that Britney had no problem to accept a friend request from an ex, and he stayed in quarantine for two weeks, according to the advice of experts in health care, for those of you who have the fear of having been exposed to the coronavirus.

After that, She was able to see Sean and Jayden, and spending time with them.

She and Kevin were married in 2004 but split in 2006, divorcing itself, formally, in the following year, when he was in the physical custody exclusive of the two children.

Britney is not going to stop the music

Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears, esclareu news about the artist, it comes lurking around the Internet. After the rumors that She refuses to work under the tutelage of his father, his sister ensures that she is not going to leave you with the song.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Lynn spoke about her new series, the Series the Sweet Magnolias, as well as the plans in the music of her older sister. When asked if She is currently working on a project right now, and Jamie replied, “I don’t Think that it’s not”.

But it was justified: “I mean, right now she is in quarantine in Los Angeles. But, on the whole, it means that you are relaxing. And I don’t think that is a good thing. Britney’s worth it. She has worked very hard. So, if he / she wants to do another album, it’s great. But if she doesn’t want to, you don’t need. She has given much to the world. I think that there are no plans for anything in that moment.”

Jamie Lynn made it clear that this does not mean that one is retiring: “no, no, No. Of course, now I’m just trying to stay in the host state. It is a given that the day-to-day. And when he or she wants to do music, she does it. I don’t think you can ever retire from a passion,” he said.

