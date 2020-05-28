“The Kim Kardashian of organized crime,” dies at the age of 35 years old in Mexico, with the Famous

Mexico, Claudia Ochoa Felix is the man, the 35-year-old better known as “the Kim Kardashian of organized crime,” was found dead at a house in Culiacan, Mexico. Claudia was well-known for being part of the cartel, the biggest drug lord in the world, ‘El Chapo’.

The caused of death are still unknown, but the international press in advance that the woman he was found with traces of alcohol and other substances.

Mexico has been for several hours with a man at a nightclub on the same night in which he died, and when he tried to wake her up in the morning, didn’t react.

Remember that what you post on social networks, has become famous all over the world. In addition to this, he was part of the Sinaloa cartel, headed by drug lord, and he participated in the armed actions of the group.