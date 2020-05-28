‘The Mandalorian’: concept Art shows off the detail in the armor, the character in Jon Favreau; Check it out!

On his Twitter profile, illustrator Brian Matyas released concept art for ‘theThe Mandalorian‘, along with the armor of Peace, Vizla, and the character of the With Jon Favreau.

In the legend, the artist, wrote the following:

“I’ve made a few drawings and paintings for the Peace, Vizla, from the ‘The Mandalorian‘. This one here, he’s wearing a jet pack, he was presented with [no documentário] ‘The Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’.”

Check it out:

Take the time to watch it:

For those who didn’t watch the show, Vizla is a bounty hunter who harbors a great contempt for the Empire.

In a later episode, he gets in a fight with the main character in the Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to find out what it was doing business with the soldiers, the remnants of the Empire, but they have seen the allies on the stems of the plot.

Noting that ‘The Mandalorian‘ it has been renewed for a 3rd season and the 2nd one is scheduled for the fall of the north american (September through December).

Watch the trailer for the 1st season are as follows:

Created by Jon Favreau (in the live-actionThe Lion King“), the series will now be in the same universe as the franchise ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars‘.

The story goes on, after the fall of the roman Empire and before the rebellion of the First Order. The narrative follows the journey of a scorer, lonely in the far reaches of the galaxy, away from the authority of the New Republic.

The cast counts with Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, By Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Nick Nolte and Werner Herzog.