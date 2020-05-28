The message is that it shows the beautiful friendship of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Game and Will i ...

© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

In the second part of ‘Stranger Things’ was obtained for a total of 12 Emmy nominations, including outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Millie Bobby Brownthat gives life to the Game.

Millie Bobbie Brown, star of ‘Stranger Things’. Are you looking for where to look at. It broke the wage gap between the sexes in the series, earning $ 350,000 for the chapter, and becoming the highest-paid of the cast, from the young children. He was protesting against the “bullying” and even the easy access to guns in a country of the americas.

On top of that, it’s a great actress, she’s your companion, Noah Schnapp, who played for Bo Byers in the housing sector. After learning of the nominations at the primetime Emmy Awards, the actor posted on his account on Instagram, a photo to congratulate all the nominees. In it, we recognize that we are very impressed with the way you work and the talent that he has. “If you want to continue working so as not to have a website to put all the Emmy-nominated”– he adds. He also dedicated a few words to David’s Harbour, and is suitable for the category of Best performance by an Actor in a drama for his portrayal of Jim Hopper.

The young actress was very excited and with the best wishes of his friend and companion, “you’re the one with the most talent that I’ve come across. I love you so much. When you arrive at the photo shoot, the sun and me, you gets your energy and your smile. The directions are a wonderful thing, but it’s not so much about our friendship. “

The third season of ‘Stranger Things’ is already in progress, and we know that it will be the darkest season so far. But you also will be charged with mood and emotion. There will be a new spring in its step at the time, and we will get back to that in the summer of 1985. In fact, the teaser takes us to a room and advertising of the shopping mall 80 years old. Even though the plot is still keeping it a secret, we do know that it will be released in the summer of 2019 at the latest.

