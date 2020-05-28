The Portal Operator – HBO Max arrives today at the north american market

On 27 May, 2020 | Fernanda Mendes

HBO’s Max arrives today at the north american market

Stream WarnerMedia has come up with six original content.

(Photo: Handout)



Today (27) to premiere the official streaming platform of the WarnerMediathe HBO’s Max. With the platform in addition to stand with the classics of television Friends, Doctor Who and The Big Bang Theorythey’ve also just added six of the original content, including series and Love Life Anna Kendrick and Therea dance-off…

