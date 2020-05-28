the screenwriter confirms that a Vampire is IN the X-Men

According to writer Simon Kinberg, who took part in the event the online game’s comments on the movie, and that’s not even been intentional.

“Look for a Vampire in the mirror is one of the pillars for the final battle. You can see her in a scene very quickly. We didn’t realize it and didn’t see anyone else mentioning it online,” he wrote.

The fans were so upset with the small role of the Vampire, and Fox has released an extended version of X-Men: Days of Future Forgotten about, with most of the scenes with the character, which had been cut with the release film.

See also: