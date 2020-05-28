The squadron’s Suicide | the Director confirms that the composer, and it says that the soundtrack will be “the special one”

James Gunn he confirmed that the John Murphy really, you will be responsible for the soundtrack of “theThe Suicide Squad“. The composer is known for such productions as “Sunshine – Alerta-Solar” and – “The killing“ having been summonsed by the director of the publication is below:

By John Murphy. I was a huge fan of his from his work on 28 Days Later, Sunshine, & so many other films, & we’re creating something truly special with the score, it is #TheSuicideSquad. As a side benefit, he’s got a hilarious Commercial accent that keeps me amused. https://t.co/qVmks0r5Pq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

The Suicide Squad it hits theaters on August 06, 2021, which is under the direction and screenplay by James Gunn.

With respect to long-original -, the original cast will have their backs Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Margot Robbie as harley quinn.

In the case of new arrivals, we have Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Mix) – Melchior how to Hunt Mice David Dastmalchian as a Man in the Balls, and Steve Agee as the Jaws of the King.