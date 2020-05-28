The week of the Pride of the Nerd: Marvel Movies on Prime Video

Fans of comic books and superheroes have never been so well served as in the past few decades. Due to the popularity of this type of film, the major producers decided to put all his chips in the transactions of the annual of the characters. In the mid-2000s, DC Comics, in partnership with film-maker Christopher Nolan has filming, the start of a new trilogy dedicated to the Series, which had already been portrayed on many occasions in the film.

In parallel with this, on the Marvel Entertainment’s has started to carry out planning in a more in-depth than the films, with their characters, and after you sell it to the right for some of them to other companies, such as the The X-Men the The Fantastic Four the Spider-Man. Driven by the ideas of the producer, Kevin Feige, in a universe of cinema, you could start to arise from now on.

It was not until the launch of the The man in the Iron and The Incredible Hulkin 2008, it all began to come true. Since then, there are many films that Marvel has already been cast, each with their own history and role, and also the crossoverdivided into a number of phases with specific, well-planned, as well.

Currently, if you want to watch a Marvel film, which has already expanded to other media, such as TV shows, you can check out some of the titles that are available on the book the Prime Video. The platform offers a free 30-day trial for you to test out all the services in the package in Amazon Prime.

Below is a list of the movies in the Marvel comics that are available in the catalogue of the Press-Video:

Upcoming Deadline

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

The exciting conclusion to the saga of the Avengers can be watched in the comfort of your own home. We can say that this is the very end of the heroes of all time, after all, there are a lot of characters in the same universe interacting with each other for the sake of a greater good together. In the last movie, it’s a marriage of super-heroes, the most famous of the Marvel comics trying to beat the biggest villain in the story, His.

Captain Marvel

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

Led by the winner of the academy award, Brie Larson, and Captain Marvel comics, it features a heroine, even so, a lot of things for the fans of the comic book. Carol Danvers, captain marvel, acquired his powers through an accident that occurs due to an explosion in the engine, an experimental technology from the Empire’s world cup. However, this film recounts the origins of captain and to be able to actually see her in other movies in the franchise.

Doctor Strange

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

Released in 2016 and directed by Scott Derrickson, the film, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton in the lead roles. The story of a doctor who becomes a powerful magician, is a glimpse into the eye of the beholder, which is going to be impressed with the quality of its effects, full of optical illusions. The story is full of symbolism, and the strands of the narrative are nicely explored.

Thor: The Dark World

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

The sequel to “Thor” introduces the hero’s character, played by Chris Hemsworth, in a new adventure that will involve a lot more than that to stop the plans of maquiavélicos of his brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). In spite of the tone of the comic is unsettling, the production stands out as being even better than its predecessor, featuring a cast of well-mingling and an itinerary that gives you everything that the viewer wants to see.

Captain America: The First Avenger

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

Directed by Joe Johnston, is the first film of Captain America, one of the heroes of the most important ones in this universe and in film, has had its worldwide release in 2011. The story of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), has started during the Second World War, and the setting of the story, it’s a great deal of competence. It is interesting to watch, especially in order to understand the origin of the hero.

Captain America: The Soldier Winter

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

The sequel to the first adventure on the ground of the ‘Captain America’, which was launched in the year 2014 brings a number of improvements in the tone of the script. The film was written by Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, based directly on the comic books by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. The film has received an important nomination for the academy award for Best Visual Effects.

Iron man (movie trilogy)

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

The trilogy of “Iron Man” can be read in full on the platform of Amazon Prime. In the movies, land of the billionaire, Tony Stark is always to be remembered by the fans of comic books, by the same token to bring stories of harmony, and the rhythm is interesting, which is entwined a positive effect on the other films in this universe. In addition to this, the charisma of the characters is something to be noted.

The cast, in account with Robert Downey Jr. Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges, Shaun Toub and Gwyneth Paltrow. The director, Jon Favreau was the man responsible for the first two movies, while Shane Black has directed this final chapter.

Guardians of the Galaxy

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

Kevin Feige has given an important step to bring this to the group for the first time in the film in an unexpected way, for almost all of the viewers of the Marvel universe. To the surprise of all, the first film was a success at the box office, and grossed a little more than four times its initial budget. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received the approval of 91 per cent. The soundtrack is nostalgic, and the charisma of the characters are the factors that are likely to have fallen into the graces of the public.

Directed by James Gunn told Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Batista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper in the lead roles. It is very likely that the new film will be released in the next few years in order to complete the trilogy with these characters, according to an announcement by itself, Feige is in one of the editions of the San Diego Comic-Con.

Daredevil

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

Although this is not a film that belongs to the universe of film from the Marvel comics, in 2003, she was cast in a movie about a hero created by Stan Lee, Bill Everet, and Frank Miller. Starring Ben Affleck, the film shows the origins of the hero, and when it is exposed to the radiation becomes blind, but is able to develop new skills by fighting against crime. The other names on the cast include Jennifer Garner, Michael Clarke Duncan, Colin Farrell, and Jon Favreau.