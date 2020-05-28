The writer reveals the Magic Of the Seduction was the other version is cut down by the studio

Anyone who loves the movies of the witch, surely you have already had the opportunity to attend the The Magic of the Seductionled by Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. They are two sisters who end up dealing with a curse that has been placed in the same family for generations, any man, fall in love with the truth, a woman in the family dies. The co-writer of the film, Akiva Goldsman gave an interview with the website Collider, and revealed that the release of the film, which has been disposed of, it was different, more dark, and more beautiful than that which has been seen by the public.

“There’s a different version, which is, strangely, in the same way that we were discussing, how the world became interested in more of this band from the depths of darkness, and the light on the same object again. I think it’s the most recent one. You can get the meaning, the depth, and the loss of the fantasy or science-fiction in ways more subtle. There is a cut out from the Magic’s Practice before the refilmagens, Griffin set up, which is incredibly beautiful. It was more 50-50 between Sandy and Nicole, and this is hanging out with Nicole, was the counterpoint to this is the appearance of the Game. It was more of a ghost story. It was really lovely”.

He went on to say that the film has not been viewed as it was originally designed for the sake of the marketing done by Warner Bros., and do you think HBO’s Max, the streaming service of the Warner’s actually doing a series based on the movie, it was supposed to be a bit more in the dark. The author said that he used to have a copy of the court has not seen the movie, but they don’t find it any more. Even though he has to make sure that the studio apartment still has the stuff, he does not believe that it can be developed into an alternate version of the universe.

“It’s not supposed to happen, because those cuts are usually never ending. Usually what happens is that you have selected the scenes where the visual effects are of a temporary, to make up the final version of the [e tratamos – as demais cenas ficam sem efeitos]. Almost every movie has that. We’ve heard a lot about Snyder’s Cut. This is often the case that you are following a path, and then manages it in the end, and, at times, for the right reasons and sometimes for all the wrong reasons, for the reason that the correct one is the perseverance, the creative, and for the wrong reasons, and the fear of it, and as of this juice tells you the ending to a film that is meaningful”.

Comments