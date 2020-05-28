To be accused of ignoring the model of the gay, Shawn Mendes, apologies

The singer Shawn Mendes he was involved in a controversy on the social networks, most recently during a live stream on their profile Instagram. The famous one got into a tight spot by the end of the video, as soon as the model, James, and Charles sent him a comment on it. For some people, it sounded like contempt, and even on the hypothesis that homophobia was raised as a professional in the world of the gay right.
At the time, he went after Charles to send the following statement:“you have to juggle to me like that”he said , in reference to the ability of the artist to make cards that I was showing off this talent during the live.
Recommended content:
Gay porn actor makes a video and shows a desire to live with Shawn Mendes in movie sex
READ MORE: Pabllo Vittar post the video of the intimate, the term “Disk I”; See Christina Aguilera reminds the show with a kiss on Madonna: “it Was weird” How cute! A fan asks for Shawn Mendes at the wedding, and the artist accepts to live by the book’
To the knowledge of the power of, Mendes has tried to undo the misunderstanding, and to send a message directly to the template, and apologized about what had happened. “Hi, James.” Sorry for all of this, I have never said that I don’t like you, or that you have made me feel uncomfortable. Your comment actually made me laugh, and I loved it so much! I hope that everything will be okay”, he said. — christina (@mcywemeetagain) On October 3, 2018 Nice! Shawn Mendes is photographed in his underwear on the balcony of a hotel on the River
thank u so much @shawnmendes it is clearing everything up. love u the most ? pic.twitter.com/55ANESdP5F — James Charles (@jamescharles) On October 4, 2018
See also:
See also:
READ MORE:
Pabllo Vittar post the video of the intimate, the term “Disk I”; See
Christina Aguilera reminds the show with a kiss on Madonna: “it Was weird”
How cute! A fan asks for Shawn Mendes at the wedding, and the artist accepts to live by the book’
To the knowledge of the power of, Mendes has tried to undo the misunderstanding, and to send a message directly to the template, and apologized about what had happened. “Hi, James.” Sorry for all of this, I have never said that I don’t like you, or that you have made me feel uncomfortable. Your comment actually made me laugh, and I loved it so much! I hope that everything will be okay”, he said.
To the knowledge of the power of, Mendes has tried to undo the misunderstanding, and to send a message directly to the template, and apologized about what had happened. “Hi, James.” Sorry for all of this, I have never said that I don’t like you, or that you have made me feel uncomfortable. Your comment actually made me laugh, and I loved it so much! I hope that everything will be okay”, he said.Himself, James has shared his / her statement of apology on its social network. It’s worth noting that Shawn Mendes has always been one of those artists that the singer has always been shown to be supportive of diversity.
— christina (@mcywemeetagain) On October 3, 2018
Nice! Shawn Mendes is photographed in his underwear on the balcony of a hotel on the River
thank u so much @shawnmendes it is clearing everything up. love u the most ? pic.twitter.com/55ANESdP5F — James Charles (@jamescharles) On October 4, 2018
thank u so much @shawnmendes it is clearing everything up. love u the most ? pic.twitter.com/55ANESdP5F
— James Charles (@jamescharles) On October 4, 2018