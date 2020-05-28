Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner pose together at the Christmas party

Travis Scott, was also present at the celebration of the Christmas from the family Images. In the song, the father-of-Stormi, and the ex of Kylie Jenner,, enjoyed a celebration of christmas as a member of the family.

According to the New York Post, Travis still lives in the heart of the Case, and in Los Angeles, and the two have a good relationship in order to create, together, a baby girl of almost two years.

At the Christmas festival, Case, and Stormi wore a gown of emerald green created by Ralph and Russo, made-to-measure for both mother and child. Travis wore a black suit for the event is family-friendly.

“They are a very close team, and Stormi was a very happy, and she doesn’t understand that the child’s parents are separated,” said a witness.

The separation

Kylie Jenner and Lisa Scott started dating in the fall of 2017, just weeks after she was finished with Tyga. A few months later, Kylie’s unborn baby from Stormi. The couple went their separate ways in October last year.

According to the journal Star, they end up with Travis Scott, has been a major strategy of Kylie Jenner before her signing her agreement of sale of a part of your company’s Case with Cosmetics to the Coty Cosmetics, which bought 51 per cent of its trademark at$ 600 million (Us$ 2.5 billion).

An expert of the publication, stated that it would continue with the father of her daughter, Stormi, during the process of the sale, even though they are not married, he could claim a commission on this deal in the future.

Therefore, according to the reporter, Has been targeted for the end of the relationship, as well as the business of his life.