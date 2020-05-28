Travis Scott is the Pabllo Vittar: take a Look at who has done shows in the games, and the one that is branded and | or suppliers

In a time of social isolation that is caused by a pandemic of a new coronavirus, and the singers, and the band has found new ways to bring their works to the public.

For those who miss the company of other fans during the show, artists such as Travis Scott, and the Pabllo Vittar has taken in their presentations to virtual environments, such as those of the games ‘ “Fortnite,” and “Fantasy”.

With the opportunity to meet thousands (and even millions) of players in their online worlds, games have been the events and festivals taking place since the end of April. For this reason, the L1 has made a list of all the major shows in the games so far — and what lies ahead of you.

A few years ago, in the game, “Fortnite” has become one of the most popular in the industry.

On the last day, the 23rd of April, the game has shown that to be able to go in addition to the shots and the clothes fun to get more than 12 million players and a presentation of 10 minutes in the rapper’s Travis Scott.

Taking the public out of the four camera angles of the show, the show was the greatest event in the history of the game.

In total, there were nearly 28 million people, attracted by the presentation, which featured a digital version of a giant of a singer, if you teletransportando the arena for the game.

The advantage of doing this in a game, it’s more than just watching the premiere of the new music from the rapper, “The Scotts”, and the public wanted to feel present in and interact with the environment and with other people. READ MORE: Find out which games might (or might not) turn in films and tv shows

“Fortnite” has declared that does not intend to stop in the event of the individual. At the end of April, the game has launched its new, Party in Vegas, which has featured appearances by DJs such as Diplo, deadmau5, and Steve Aoki.

New players can’t shoot each other like in the Battle Royal and classic, one that would put up to 100 people are competing to see who would be the last man standing.

In an environment that is a little bit lower, they can take part in small games, and even watching the shows and movie trailers.

The presentations on the large screen at the giant with the transmission of the real-life images of the artists are not nearly as elaborate as the show, Travis Scott, but the feeling still is there.

Pabllo Vittar, Charlie XCX, and Minecraft

1 1 Pabllo Vittar, she sang at the festival of Aeth3r, arranged within-the-game ‘Minecraft’ — Photo: Playback/Twitch/OpenPit Pabllo Vittar-sings at the festival of Aeth3r, arranged within-the-game ‘Minecraft’ — Photo: Playback/Twitch/OpenPit

“Fantasy”, another one of the games most popular in the world, it has also explored the possibilities of their virtual world.

The great advantage of the building comes right to your foundation, it gives you the ability to create their own worlds.

With this, the festival organisers have the opportunity to make their events more freely.

On the 8th day of may, in the Aeth3r led the players in a room lit by a setting sun, a virtual concert by artists such as Pussy Riot and the closure of the Pabllo Vittar. READ MORE: In a live TXT, Bebe Rexha shows the excerpt of her new single "Sabotage," and the group loved it, check it out!

Even in the midst of quadradona, or paralelepipédica, the lead singer of the brazilian jumped and danced on the stage.

The event was co-organised by the Open Pit, which also held other events with similar names such as Charli XCX.

The freedom provided by “free Minecraft” also has its challenges.

At the end of April, it’s one of the first festivals of the music in the game, this time from the social isolation of the Block by the Blockwest promised the participation of the british in the Massive Attack, in addition to a long list.

With over 100 thousand people present for the first time, and three of the stages are different, and the servers don’t hold up, and the event has been postponed.

The event was held days later, on the 16th of may, in the absence of the main attraction, but the name of the group, Pussy Riot, and other less well-known, as a Grandson, Idles, and The Wrecks.

The festival, with different venues, attended by around 5 thousand players are present, and the more than 130-thousand people watching the streaming for Twitch and YouTube.

From the 25th to the 28th of June, the festival is a virtual Electric Blockaloo happens in “Minecraft” with a new line-up is headlined by Diplo tickets, which range from 7 to 30 dollars.