what we do know about the new movie

A fan of action and espionage, tremble! A billion dollar franchise, “Bourne”, starring Matt Damon, will return to movie theaters after the five successful chapters and were released between 2002 and the end of 2016. Producer Frank Marshall has confirmed to be on the lookout for a new director to rework on the story created by the writer Robert Ludlum. She’s interested in and wants to know more about? It sticks out in the text.

How is this a new movie?

We already know that the directors, Doug Liman, Paul Greengrass, and Tony Gilroy, who led all the previous films, will not return. The idea is to do it all again. Most likely in the form of a “reboot” with a new team and probably new players. Writing, and the premise has not yet been set. But it is better to wait for a seat. The pandemic of the new coronavirus was Hollywood, so the production should start to be valid only in 2021. The release? Only in the year 2022 or 2023.

Matt Damon (Bourne) and Jeremy Renner (Aaron Cross) will come back?

Fans should keep in mind that it is the fourth feature film, “The Bourne Legacy” (2012), expanding the universe of the franchise, and introduced a new lead character, agent Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner). Most likely, to the point, however, is that it is only the character of Bourne to return, but without Matt Damon. The sun comes in high on interviews that are of little interest to continue in the role, perhaps without director Paul Greengrass.

WOW! IF YOU DON’T LIKE SPOILERS, IT’S BEST TO SKIP THIS ONE AND THE NEXT-TO-LAST PARAGRAPH

As he finished the last of the long?

“Jason Bourne” (2016) will be brought in to the relentless —and almost always forgetful— star once more in the run from the CIA, and having to deal with the memories of the past, especially that of the father, and to the director of the agency. The outcome of the story, it reveals a new enemy agent, Heather, Lee (Alicia Vikander), who was trying to kill him. This has opened up the possibility of a sequel. But is this the case?

How might the story continue?

We imagine the two paths are clear here: either she continues with the story of Ms. Lee and a return to the narrative of the books. We explained: in contrast to all other chapters in the saga of the film, “Jason Bourne” is not based on the scientific literature. Not very complex, and the grand style, the online, and the roadmap for 2016 which was written by Paul Greengrass, Christopher Rouse, and own Her.

A publication that is shared by Matt Damon’s (@matt_damon_official) in the On 8 July, 2018 at 11:15 am PDT

The output of the literature

If the film’s return to the chronology of the books, the next one in the queue is “The end Begins” (Rocco). The work was published originally in 2007, three years after “The Bourne Legacy,” which served as the basis for the film of the same name. A note here: this is a new saga, has not yet been completed, and is being developed by another writer, Eric Van Lustbader. Ludlum, author of only the first three books, and he died in the year 2001.

The image of the English edition of the book, “The end Begins”, by Eric Van Lustbader Image: Play/Facebook

And how is that book?

Bourne is back on the scene to save his best friend, the actor Martin, working principle, kidnapped in Ethiopia by the terrorist arabs who are planning a nuclear attack to the united states. In the end, the hero kills the leader of a network of Dujja, before you try to dismantle a bomb. A scene in the cinematograficamente emotional, but perhaps a little dated in the geopolitical present.

Image By: Handout

On the internet, all bets are off

The fans don’t care and you’ve made up a bit of a din (see below), with the involvement of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Would you like to see it moving in the air, and turned secret agent? We’re waiting for that new high.