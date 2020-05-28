With a footprint in the intimate, Camila Cabello releases a part of the show is acoustic, and we love it! – Lsusports

The singer Lucas Pretti he announced this on Thursday (the 28th), which will conduct a live, in celebration of the 1 year anniversary of their first single. And we’re like? Sur-tan-do!

In addition to the 1 year anniversary of their first single, titled It Is To MeLucas will cause the transmission to commemorate the anniversary of the ~behold!~ 18 years of age. You too, huh?

In the two hours allowed to live, the singer will present all his or her own experience, including his most recent release, Not Wanting Tothat was released back in march.

To make it even better, and it will do it a few times, with the most requested by fans, such as Watermelon Sugarof Harry Stylesand You don’t Start Nowof Dua Lipa.

In addition to this, some of the guests, the artist will also be involved in the transmission, such as the DJS Dre Guazzelliresponsible for a remix on the development of a It Is To Mewhich will be released on the 5th of June.

The live is scheduled to take place at 18hs Saturday, the 30th of may. You will not miss it, right? Yay!