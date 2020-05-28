With the pandemic of the coronavirus, the producer speaks about the show-Taylor Swift in Brazil

A day of celebration in the life of the Swifties brazilians.

The world is now dealing with a pandemic is that of coronaviruses, including that of Brazil, and we are living in a quarantine for a few weeks now. Several entertainment events have had to be cancelled or postponed, but fans of the Taylor Swift they were in limbo without an answer about the live shows of the singer in the country.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, the 25th, the production company that is bringing you the proud owner of a “Lover” Brazil has killed the curiosity of all, and it proved to be the presentations are to come. A post on the Instagramthe T4F reported on what the shows are all confirmed, and all of their respective dates, among them is the Taylor’s.

There will be two shows in the city of São Paulo, on the 18th, and another on 19 July, in the Allianz Park. Of course, any change we will inform you through the web site, but we are very happy to know that the introductions will take place, and that T4F is a positive in that it will “normalize” over there.

Who will we see at the shows?