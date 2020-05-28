WITHOUT THE other actor in the sex tape of Kim Kardashian is tired of talking about it

The singer and american rapper and singer Ray J, who has become well-known throughout the relationship that he had with Kim Kardashian, over the period 2003 to 2006, with whom he recorded one of the very coolest sex tapenow tim, that is sick and tired of the subject, and that the world should “move forward”, in the sense that they both have now families of their own.

“I don’t think that we are in a new phase of our lives, and I always think of my children and my wife first started out by telling the J to the magazine Us Weekly, “I’m not offended or anything of the sort, because the world remains as it always has been, but it is, definitely, very, very, very old.”

The artist, who is the cousin of Snoop Dogg, and brother to the Death, he added: “I’m so exhausted of this life, in this world, and such matters. I want to look into the future”. J responded well to the jokes that have been made over the years on the nature of sex. Keep in mind, that today, Kim Kardashian is married to Kanye West, with whom he has four children.