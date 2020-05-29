4 winning films of the Oscar for the make-up you will find in the vault – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Maratonar movies and tv shows became part of the daily routine while in quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. If you have a passion for beauty, so why not immerse yourself in the world of the winners of the academy award for Best make-up and Hairstyles?

Marie Claire brought together in four feature films, which will gather stories of women and golden statuettes. Grab a bucket of popcorn and wine, and here we go:

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth Tudor (1533-1603) becomes queen of England in 1558, and it is seen as weak by the court, and the players (top photo). In the course of the story, it shows that it’s more intelligent than all the men, and after years, decides to get married and become the “virgin queen”. Jenny Shircore he was the winner of the academy award for Best make-up and Hair.

Frida (2002)

With Salma Hayek giving you the life of the mexican painter, Beatrice De Alba and John E. Jackson generated a total revenue for the golden statuette with the characterization of the actors. The film tells the story of a Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) it has become an icon of the feminist movement and to the community as LGBTQ+.

The Scandal (2018)

Kazuhiro Tsuji, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker took home the academy award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the film in The Story what you have in the list of names of powerful women, such as Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. The plot shows the behind-the-scenes of the fall of media mogul Roger Ailes, after a member of the FOX News channel, the alleged offender.

The Iron Lady (2011)

In addition to the academy award for Best actress Meryl Streep, Marese Langan he took home the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the film, which tells the story of a Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), british prime minister, with the longest time in a position, getting on for 20 years.

