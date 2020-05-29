A flight attendant wakes you up the passengers with a meme, Kylie Jenner – Who are the

+



Left: Kylie Jenner; and to the right: Cameron Blackmon (Photo: Playback / Instagram and Twitter.)

Recently, Kylie Jenner, viralizou on the internet when waking up their daughter, Stormi, Webster, singing, Rise and Shine. Many of the publications, tracks, and even memes have been created featuring the voice of the socialite, who took it with a touch of humor in the play.

Apparently, the meme has reached up to the sky. A flight attendant called the Cameron Blackmon just viralizando on the internet as soon as you use the song for Kylie to wake up all the passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Washington state on Saturday (19).

According to the US Weeklywhen the flight arrived at Dulles International Airport, Blackmon went in for more, and he began to sing Rise and Shine, rousing the passengers, in the same way that Kylie Jenner, the 22-year-old, he made up with his daughter.

The USA Todaythe commissioner found that the game was a hit among the customers. “Many of them were smiling, whether you understand the joke, or you don’t. I feel that many of the passengers, the airlines are now so used to the basics of flying, when they hear something out of the ordinary, just like them. This will put a smile on their faces. I love what I do and it makes me happy when I am able to rejoice in the day of my passengers,” says Cameron Blackmon.

A video of Kylie singing to her daughter has inspired countless followers, including fellow celebrities. Ariana Grande, for example, when the version and it still asked me for the Case if I was okay. “Yes, yes, yes, yes, you can @arianagrande,” said Jenner via Instagram. “As long as I’m in the video for the song.”

Kylie Jenner likes to play Ariana Grande (Photo: Playback / Instagram )

The business woman billion dollar are also shared an image of his face superimposed on the baby sun from the Teletubbies to announce that its adding on to the meme. She made a two-win “Rise and Shine” is available for purchase in your Case to Shop for $ 65 (the equivalent to u$265) each.

Kylie Jenner takes advantage of the viral and for you to monetize (Photo: Playback / Instagram )