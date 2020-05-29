“A rainy day in New York | Movie, Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet gets trailer

Iproviding the Movies he revealed this on Tuesday (the 27th), the first trailer for one of the “A Rainy day in New York city”with Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet the cast of characters. The well-known film-maker, Woody Allensigns of the script and also the direction of travel. His debut in the Brazil it is scheduled to January 2020. Check out the teaser below:

In addition to the trailer, the film won a poster for the national, and had their pictures printed. see the following:

The film follows the story of a young couple Gatsby (Timothée Chalametand Ashleigh (Elle Fanning), who decide to spend a romantic weekend in the New York City. Gatsby is completely in love with the city, and is excited for the opportunity to present it to a loved one, but their plans are soon foiled. Aspiring to be a journalist, Ashleigh is still faced with the chance to interview one of the greatest directors in motion pictures, Roland Pollard (Liev Schreiber), and do not know how to let that opportunity pass by. Gatsby, for his part, is Chan (Selena Gomez), is the younger sister of his ex-girlfriend, who ends up going along with the rest of the trip. The couple was soon confronted with a series of successes and failures, which will cause Ashleigh to rediscover their true passions and Gatsby learn that you only live once, but that it is sufficient if it is in the hand of the person on the right.

Filmed in the year 2018, the romantic comedy has also Elle Fanning (‘Maleficent’), Jude Law (‘Captain Marvel’), Diego Luna (‘The Rogue Is One: The Story Of Star Wars: Clone Wars’), Rebecca Hall (‘Iron man 3’), Liev Schreiber (‘Spotlight: Secrets Revealed’), Kelly Rohrbach (‘Baywatch: The S. O. S. Of Malibu’), Suki Waterhouse (‘Pokemon: The Detective Pikachu’), Annaleigh Ashford (‘A New Chance’), Cherry Jones (‘The Handmaid”s Tale’and Griffin Newman (‘The Big Choice’) in the cast. The production is being made up by the By Howard E. Fischer and Adam B. Sterna direction-of-the-art with Vittorio Storaro, and the issue with the Alisa Lepselter.

It is worth noting that in “A Rainy Day in New York city,” had its release canceled by the Amazonproducer of the original title, then that’s an accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen resurfaced in the media. The film will debut in us cinemas and opens in the The 45th edition of the Festival of American Film in Deauville, francein the Francein this half of the year.