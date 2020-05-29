After the photo, half naked, Britney Spears shocked fans with the announcement

What’s going on here? After the reveal of the new cover art for the album, “Glory”, and now, Britney Spears is putting on “Mood Ring” on all of the streaming services (which comes in on the 29th of may. The song was originally only released as a bonus track on the japanese edition of “Glory”, then this will be the first time that the majority of the fans will be able to get it legally. It was well worth the wait for the four-year-old? Well, not really, but that’s not the case. Loyal fans finally have something new to eat, and “Mood Ring” is a project that is perfectly smooth, which overcomes many of the tracks that have been part of the standard edition of the disc. The star is a year without music is unheard of.

“Look in the mirror, who do I see? I’d like to be today?” Britney is considering the beats smooth, the DJ Mustard. “If you’ve been to a live show, which role should I take?”. The music really comes alive in the chorus. “My love, it is a cycle of mood swings and emotions that are up and down – all of these mood swings,” she said. “Do you know how to read the tone of my skin, and nothing left in my body, except for the ring of fun.” Sexy! If it’s the “Mood Ring,” you have to perform to get ready to listen, to see), there is a chance for the show to open the vault and share more of the goodies.

You see, the ad is now deleted from the Britney Spears article:

🚨🚨 GAY EMERGENCY 🚨 🚨 It appears Britney Spears is officially releasing a Mood Ring that’s on all the streaming services, at midnight. It’s already out in Australia and New Zealand right now. pic.twitter.com/2JcTpdOTmd — Britney Has One Fan (@BritneyHiatus) May 28, 2020

SEE ALSO: the lead Singer of the Muse, he says that it Was Eilish, is the greatest artist in the world

It is worth noting that the album “Glory” was the last project of the unheard of was released in by Britney Spears, and yielded only two singles in the official: “Make Me,” and “Slumber Party”, the latter a partnership with singer Tinashe.