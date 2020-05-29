All of the colors of the Lady Gaga

If Lady Gaga could be a color, it would be all of them. If I were a sound, it would be all of you. The american singer is the one who is called in to show business of “homelessness,” an artist who can reinvent himself with each new album. As bright as a rainbow, she comes in at sixth in the album “Chromatica”, and pointing to its colored rays on to the dance floor – but all the clubs are closed, the only thing left to the public to turn up the sound and dance in the living room.

The career of Lady Gaga is a phenomenon. Ten years ago, a girl from New York city, won the majority of the artists are not able to in an entire lifetime. Their first album, “The Fame”, he drew attention in 2008 to the present that it be a “new Madonna”. As the singer of “Like to Virgin” has always been more of a cultural icon than a musical, Concert, focused on the talent to usurp his throne, in addition to singing very well, dancing, plays piano, writes lyrics, composes songs, and even produce your own material. “The Fame,” which has brought megasucessos such as “Paparazzi” and “Poker Face”, gained a following at the time with “The Fame Monster”, released just a year later, with more of a group of such hits as “Bad Romance” and “Telephone”), a partnership with Her.

“Born This Way” (2011), “Artpop” sold out in a little bit on the formula, forcing Her to reinvent itself. Used to seeing her with heavy make-up, heels platform, and a dress that looked more like costumes, tech, and the fans were surprised to see it when it came out on the side of singer Tony Bennett singing a jazz album “Cheek to Cheek”, to be held in 2014. Another change in the “Novel” of 2016, when he made the ballads and blues. The ultimate proof that he was a complete artist, however, came in the year 2018, to the surprise of all, as an actress, being nominated even for an Oscar for “a Star is Born”. Ended up with just the one award, for Best Song by a duo, with actor Bradley Cooper at the “Shallow”, the best song of the year.

In the “Chromatica”, and Lady Gaga’s return to the style that brought him fame in the beginning of his career. The production of Bloodpop refers to the dance music made in the 1990’s,, now some thirty years later, the style is that it can be considered to be a “classic”. The album also features guest appearances from guests such as Ariana Grande, with whom she shares the song “Rain on me” and the video was released only five days and already has over 50 million views. Directed by Robert Rodriguez of “Sin City,” and “El Mariachi”, the video brings out the two dancing in the rain, and then displays all the friendship and nice that the school develop so easily between them.

There’s also Elton John, who sings on the Necessary precondition of human civilization From Above, and the group of K-Pop, Blackpink, a partnership that is “Sour Candy”. Released a couple of months ago, and the first single, “Stupid Love,” has been heard over 300 million times on the digital platform. Filmed with a mobile phone and is directed by australian, Daniel Askill, the video has generated over 85 million views. Gaga is a machine for making money, in addition to a career as a singer and actress and is the creative director of the brand, from the make-up from Haus Laboratories. The website, ladygaga.com has an in-store e-commerce offerings and very creative: in order to promote the song “Rain on me (Rain on me), for example, the general public, you can choose from items such as coats, umbrellas and rubber boots. All the products are, of course, they are available in all colors.

The world of the “Chromatica”

Of life visual

Lady Gaga has been inspired by films like “Alien”, “Mad Max” and “Blade Runner” to create your new look. It was photographed by Norbert Schoerner in a setting designed by Andy Hartman, a contributor to Italian Vogue. “Chromatica” has the production of Bloodpop, who were in the u.s., Michael’s Mother, who has worked with Justin Bieber on “Friends,” and Madonna in “Devil Pray”. He has previously worked with Gaga on the “Novel”, and is the co-author of the songs “the Perfect Illusion” and the “Million Reasons”.