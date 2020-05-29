Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning starts the recording of a sequence of ‘Maleficent’

After a long wait, fans of the “Evil”, the variant of the old fairy tale “The Sleeping beauty”, now you can start to celebrate. Disney has confirmed on Tuesday (march 29) in the beginning of the recording of the sequence of the film, in the course of 2014.

The actress is Elle Fanning, 20, has shared on its social network, a photo with Angelina Jolie’s 42, which shows the two with their hands. Fanning is a stand out as the princess Aurora, and Jolie appears to be a bathrobe, and on the horns of the fairy-not-so-wicked which has given its name to a long one.

“It’s time to bring your mother to work on the set of ‘Maleficent 2’,” writes Fanning, in one of the captions in the photo you posted on Instagram. The two will also appear in the other photo, on which you mimic an Author with his horns.

Under the direction of Joachim Ronning, the same “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of Salzar”, “Evil 2” is going to show you the relationship between the princess and she is the Author and the Future, and how they are going to deal with the new enemies, the defender of the moors and the magical creatures.

In addition to the two actors, the studio, Disney also confirmed the presence of actors Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Harris, Dickinson, and Lesley Manville. The film does not yet have a date for the premiere. (Folhapress)