Angelina Jolie is seen in the most powerful of Marvel comics

It took 11 years, but the Universe of Film from Marvel Studios has finally brought out a film starring a woman. Captain Marvel and introduced to the heroine, Brie Larson for the MCU, which has a good portion of the female roles for his heroines, but, luckily, that number is going to increase. Two of those additions came up with the names of the weight is on the panel, Marvel Studios hosted by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Angelina Jolie, and Natalie Portman.
Two of the actors most award-winning and talented of their generations, both of which will become the heroine in the Stage 4 of the game, which officially begins in the year 2020. In fact, it starts right with the first one heroine in the MCU, and finally you will have your movie on the floor: the Black Widow, has been confirmed as a prelude to events of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinite War.
But the news will begin with The Eternal. Angelina Jolie made their grand entrance at the San Diego Comic-Con, alongside the other members of the cast of the movie Chloe the northern water tribe, to be confirmed in the role of Thena, who in the comics is the first leader of the Eternal in the Land, and it seems like a role tailor-made for the actress. Diamond has always wanted to interpret, Cleopatra in the movie theaters, and Thena you're almost there. She is one of the Timeless older of the Marvel comics, which originated in Ancient Greece, and it ended up taking a long passage through the history of human beings. She even went so far as to work in Industries that have billions hidden away, so don't wonder if some of the connection between the Sea and the departed and Iron Man in the MCU. And when we talk about the powers, and that Angelina Jolie is not going to be shorn close to the Thor, Scarlet Witch, or even the Captain Marvel comics, with Brie Larson. As a fan of comics, well, you know, Thena possesses both speed and strength, and the ability of regeneration is involved. You can fly, generate illusions, transmute matter, and possessing the abilities of telepathy and teleportation. For me, the greatest surprise came with the Thor: the Love and Make up for the, sundance film festival and was the God of Thunder. At one point in the presentation, the director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have announced that the film would introduce a female version of the God of Thunder, Jane Foster, and that it will be lived out by none other than Natalie Portman, who played the character in two early films, land of Thor, and now it's back to USING full force.
This is a surprising news, it turns out that the output of the show after the ” Thor: The Dark World was far from peaceful, with the actress getting dissatisfied with the handling of the studio in relation to Patty Jenkins, who would be the first choice to direct the film, but one that years later led to the movie’s Wonder Woman. Portman appeared on the stage of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and it literally took up the Mjolnir, and the fans have begun to speculate on what this will mean for the next film from Taika Waititi. Of course, those who know about the comics, don’t you think that’s a bit strange, because the idea of Jane Foster, take up the hammer of Thor, and becomes the new Goddess of Thunder has already happened in the Comics, and now it promises to have a great heroine in the MCU’s – what you should be thinking about in the film, the A-Force, a group that brings together the super heroes of Marvel comics, and has been indirectly introduced in Avengers: Ultimatum. Join in to Thena from the Angelina Jolie and Jane in Thor to Natalie Portman and with Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Wasp, Rescue, and Shuri, and Okoye, and we have a team of super-heroes is extremely charismatic, and capable. Check it out The 8-series that we want you to see it as a series in the MCU! In addition to this, Invasion of the Secret may become a series! Check out the first preview of the ” What If…?, the new animated Marvel-on-Disney+! Doing so, will be the most the face of Marvel comics, Disney,+; check on the budget! And these are theThe 8 heroes from the Marvel comics has the same powers as the heroes of the DC! The the greatest failure in the MCU is going to win the boot, and we’ve already got the details! It has been confirmed that Disney’s+ take a series of The X-Men.the Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four! All of this you can find in the The observatory of the Series! The future of comic books is actually a female, and now have two of the biggest names in Hollywood in a new Phase in cinema. The hero or the villain? I found the role of a Marvel and is perfect for Johnny Depp
This is a surprising news, it turns out that the output of the show after the " Thor: The Dark World was far from peaceful, with the actress getting dissatisfied with the handling of the studio in relation to Patty Jenkins, who would be the first choice to direct the film, but one that years later led to the movie's Wonder Woman. Portman appeared on the stage of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and it literally took up the Mjolnir, and the fans have begun to speculate on what this will mean for the next film from Taika Waititi. Of course, those who know about the comics, don't you think that's a bit strange, because the idea of Jane Foster, take up the hammer of Thor, and becomes the new Goddess of Thunder has already happened in the Comics, and now it promises to have a great heroine in the MCU's – what you should be thinking about in the film, the A-Force, a group that brings together the super heroes of Marvel comics, and has been indirectly introduced in Avengers: Ultimatum. Join in to Thena from the Angelina Jolie and Jane in Thor to Natalie Portman and with Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Wasp, Rescue, and Shuri, and Okoye, and we have a team of super-heroes is extremely charismatic, and capable.
Join in to Thena from the Angelina Jolie and Jane in Thor to Natalie Portman and with Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Wasp, Rescue, and Shuri, and Okoye, and we have a team of super-heroes is extremely charismatic, and capable.
The future of comic books is actually a female, and now have two of the biggest names in Hollywood in a new Phase in cinema.
