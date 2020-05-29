Angelina Jolie is seen in the most powerful of Marvel comics

This is a surprising news, it turns out that the output of the show after the ” Thor: The Dark World was far from peaceful, with the actress getting dissatisfied with the handling of the studio in relation to Patty Jenkins, who would be the first choice to direct the film, but one that years later led to the movie’s Wonder Woman.

Portman appeared on the stage of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and it literally took up the Mjolnir, and the fans have begun to speculate on what this will mean for the next film from Taika Waititi. Of course, those who know about the comics, don’t you think that’s a bit strange, because the idea of Jane Foster, take up the hammer of Thor, and becomes the new Goddess of Thunder has already happened in the Comics, and now it promises to have a great heroine in the MCU’s – what you should be thinking about in the film, the A-Force, a group that brings together the super heroes of Marvel comics, and has been indirectly introduced in Avengers: Ultimatum.

Join in to Thena from the Angelina Jolie and Jane in Thor to Natalie Portman and with Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Wasp, Rescue, and Shuri, and Okoye, and we have a team of super-heroes is extremely charismatic, and capable.

Check it out The 8-series that we want you to see it as a series in the MCU! In addition to this, Invasion of the Secret may become a series! Check out the first preview of the ” What If…?, the new animated Marvel-on-Disney+! Doing so, will be the most the face of Marvel comics, Disney,+; check on the budget! And these are theThe 8 heroes from the Marvel comics has the same powers as the heroes of the DC! The the greatest failure in the MCU is going to win the boot, and we’ve already got the details! It has been confirmed that Disney’s+ take a series of The X-Men.the Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four! All of this you can find in the The observatory of the Series!

The future of comic books is actually a female, and now have two of the biggest names in Hollywood in a new Phase in cinema.

See also:

The hero or the villain? I found the role of a Marvel and is perfect for Johnny Depp