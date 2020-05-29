Angelina Jolie is spotted out with his daughters at the market in Spain, 30/10/2019

Angelina Jolie was spotted yesterday leaving a daughter in a market in Spain, Spain.

She’s been in Europe for the writing of the film Began, that it is a part of the Universe of Film from Marvel (the MCU). The actress was at the hotel with Zahara, 14, and Vivienne, 11.

Today, the Oscar-winner was seen leaving a shopping center with a galaxy of toy health and fitness items, with the most in attendance.

The Above is based on the saga created by the cosmic, Jack Kirby, is part of Phase 4 of the MCU, and is expected to reach the theatres on the 6th of November in the year 2020.

Beaming Angelina Jolie and the kids explore the store as she lands in the Book-to-film Marvel”s Eternals https://t.co/Q1H9w1A29c pic.twitter.com/q8CEDk8QkJ — SimpleNews.co.,uk (@Simplenewsuk) October 29, 2019

Angelina Jolie lands in Spain as she films for Marvel”s Eternals – the Daily Mail https://t.co/SofqXuAglo pic.twitter.com/lcXCUYUKkN — Angelina Jolie Fans (@joliefans) October 29, 2019

angelina jolie is so adorable, doing the shopping, seeing her patiently step to wait in the line to the im soft – pic.twitter.com/vnTktS7xIe — praisey (@galadrielise) October 30, 2019

Angelina Jolie wrangles at the giant rhino, stuffed toy, like it’s no big deal on break from filming Marvel”s Eternals https://t.co/07dziy9LDH pic.twitter.com/DtmDZ8pcpe — SimpleNews.co.,uk (@Simplenewsuk) October 30, 2019

Angelina Jolie cuts a chic figure as she picks up toys for her children in Spain https://t.co/f1phn9FwyF pic.twitter.com/cyJtj2faV6 — Chioma (@cindyedozie) October 30, 2019