Angelina Jolie: “It’s important to be humble,” | Celebrities

This is the actress, film director, and sent in particular to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in addition to a mother of six: Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 15, Zahara, and of 14, and Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, and Knox, and the twins are at the age of 11. And then, in the midst of all of this Angelina Jolie’s guarantees to be able to get some time to yourself.

In an interview with the magazine Hello!by the way for the launch of a new fragrance from the Guerlain, the comedian explores the topic of how so many women are not able to get a long time only for them to sometimes feel guilty about doing so. In this case, Jolie explains: “When I dedicate time to myself, redescubro smooth.. Also, I realize that I have more strength and resilience in me than I thought”.

In the course of conversation, Angelina Jolie talks about motherhood, how to the children know how to make you feel special — On Mother’s Day, making me breakfast and lunch, and offers me a flower,” and, at a time when the eldest son is preparing to go off to college in South Korea, such as in the course of time as you will re-discover the role of a motherWhen they are young, we are more of the ‘mother’. When you are a teen, you start to remember all the time that we, ourselves, were we in the teens. We see them going to a club punk and we wonder why we can’t also go on — I’m at this point entertaining for me to rediscover.”

On what are the most important values you try to pass on to your children, and the actress did not hesitate to respond to “kindness – toward others and toward them,”. The special envoy for the UNHCR, adding that: “it Is important to be humble enough to recognize the freedoms that you have and that you have been blessed with, but to help others. And it’s important for us to remember always in our place — we’re all human, with many faults.”

In the interview, Jolie appears a few days later, in an interview with the ex-husband, Brad Pitt, The New York Timesin it, the actor has taken to having had problems with alcohol during their marriage, which lasted 11 years.