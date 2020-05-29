Angelina Jolie says that her two daughters have gone through a surgery recently

Angelina Joliewho produced the wine, with Brad Pitt, opened up in a text to the Team, at the International Women’s Day. In the paper, Angelina he told them that two of his daughters have gone through surgery recently.

“I’ve spent the last couple of months of going in and out of the surgery with my daughter and a couple of days ago, she has seen her sister’s newest go-by surgery of the hip”, “she said. “You know what, I’m writing this, because I respect the privacy of them, and we are dicutimos it together, and they encouraged me to write. They understand that you go through the challenges to doctors and to fight in order to survive and to heal, it is something to be proud of”.

Writing from the hospital, a star of the Future, he said that he saw his daughter to take care of each other”.

“My daughter has studied the work of the nurses, and her sister, and then helped him into it again. I have seen how my children so easily have stopped it all, and put the other one in the first place, and they were filled with the joy of helping those you love. I have also watched it… face your fears with courage. We all know it’s the one time when no one could help us, and all we can do is to close our eyes and breathe. If only we could take it to the next step, or go through the pain, then we have entered into and we do it”.